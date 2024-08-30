Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $270.20 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.