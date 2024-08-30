Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $270.20 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

