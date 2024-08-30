Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.