Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Sells $24,960.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $24,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,262.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Travis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

