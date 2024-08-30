Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Up 34.3% in August

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Guardant Health Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ GH opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
