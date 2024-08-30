Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Up 34.3% in August

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after acquiring an additional 309,157 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

