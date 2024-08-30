Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Guess? has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.51 on Friday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

