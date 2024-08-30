Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

