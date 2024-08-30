Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.700 EPS.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

