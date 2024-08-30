Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $142.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Shares of GWRE opened at $147.55 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

