Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Haleon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 44.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 842,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 189,519 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

