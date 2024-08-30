Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Shares Up 0.5%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 188,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 123,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$327.81 million, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.