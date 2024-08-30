Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Trading Up 0.4%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.80 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.70). Approximately 248,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 724,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.69).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.92 million, a P/E ratio of -406.15 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.94.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

