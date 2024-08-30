Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Harrow by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Harrow by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harrow by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Harrow by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Harrow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

