Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.03 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

