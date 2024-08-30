HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

