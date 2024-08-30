HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,331 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

