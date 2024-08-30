HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 41,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $412.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.