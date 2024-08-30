HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 690 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $219.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

