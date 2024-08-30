HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 895 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AWK opened at $141.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

