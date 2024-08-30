HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $68,683,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of G stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

