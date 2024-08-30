HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,900,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $105.02.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.