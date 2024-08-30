HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.0 %

RCL opened at $166.86 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

