HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $261.57 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.