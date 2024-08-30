HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

KMX stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

