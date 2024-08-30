HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

