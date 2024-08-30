HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,599 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE USFD opened at $59.18 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.