HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 1.04. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

