HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,525 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

