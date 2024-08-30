HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,951 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

