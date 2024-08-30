HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS MTUM opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.64. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

