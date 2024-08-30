HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 0.0 %

ASML stock opened at $887.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $951.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

