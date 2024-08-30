HB Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

