HB Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $158.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.