HB Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $582.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.83. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

