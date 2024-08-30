HB Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at $294,473,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,294,062. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

