HB Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

