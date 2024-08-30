HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

