HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $567,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Agilysys by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,582,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,462,606.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,582,757 shares in the company, valued at $148,462,606.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,169,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,583 shares of company stock valued at $38,053,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $112.32 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

