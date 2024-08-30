HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.