HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

