HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
