HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.