HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.32 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

