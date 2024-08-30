HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,298 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,834,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

