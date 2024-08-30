HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,461. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.