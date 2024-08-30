HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.