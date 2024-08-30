HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $121.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

