HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $243.29 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $246.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

