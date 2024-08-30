HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $98.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

