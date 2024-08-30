HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

