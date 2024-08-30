HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.
Relx Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
