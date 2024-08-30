HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.