HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,888,000 after buying an additional 4,196,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $46,787,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,994,000 after acquiring an additional 699,739 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 842,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 697,956 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

